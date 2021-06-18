Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $100.13. 91,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.