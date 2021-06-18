Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 19.8% in May

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.70. 3,689,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,954. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

