DogeCash Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $232.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,155,915 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

