Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.42. 13,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 361.42, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

