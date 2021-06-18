Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 662 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AZO traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $1,387.18. 2,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,411. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,081.54 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,450.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

