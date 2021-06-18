Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.74. 40,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.