Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,727 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $98.66. 82,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

