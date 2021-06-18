Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Position Increased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 314.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.