Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 515.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

