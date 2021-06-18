Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 307.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA LABU traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $70.34. 14,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $185.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.