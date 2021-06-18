Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 4,200 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.

DIOD stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diodes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $11,353,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.