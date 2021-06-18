Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 4,200 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.
DIOD stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diodes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $11,353,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.