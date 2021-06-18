DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.35

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 9516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $30,281,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

