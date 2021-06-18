Digitalcoin Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $582,837.70 and approximately $17.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,932.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.39 or 0.06183023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.29 or 0.01566678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00437164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00144172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.70 or 0.00703094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.00431966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00367899 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,478,446 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

