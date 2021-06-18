DEX Trading 61.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. DEX has a total market cap of $350,754.58 and $138,291.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEX has traded 61.5% lower against the US dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00059084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00731636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00083979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042374 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

