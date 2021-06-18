Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,972. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

