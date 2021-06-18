Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DB1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

ETR:DB1 traded up €3.85 ($4.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €144.05 ($169.47). The stock had a trading volume of 752,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

