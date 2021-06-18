Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.01. Soitec has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $108.75.
About Soitec
