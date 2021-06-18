Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $14.14

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $13.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 66,666 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.