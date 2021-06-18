Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62.
About Deep Yellow
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.