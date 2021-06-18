Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

