Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.050-14.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

DECK traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.61. 445,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.94. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $353.71.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.53.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.