Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DECK. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $369.53.

DECK stock opened at $325.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $204,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

