Decentral Games (DG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $463,530.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $137.24 or 0.00373694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and approximately $463,530.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00139471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00179442 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,736.14 or 1.00028704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,870 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.