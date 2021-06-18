De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 185.80 ($2.43). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 184.20 ($2.41), with a volume of 5,867,894 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get De La Rue alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.91. The firm has a market cap of £360.88 million and a PE ratio of 54.59.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.