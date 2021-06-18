De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 185.80 ($2.43). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 184.20 ($2.41), with a volume of 5,867,894 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.91. The firm has a market cap of £360.88 million and a PE ratio of 54.59.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

