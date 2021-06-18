David A. Tenwick Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $11.71 on Friday. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.
About Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.
Featured Story: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.