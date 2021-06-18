David A. Tenwick Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $11.71 on Friday. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

