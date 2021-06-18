Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

DUAVF opened at $1,248.00 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,178.01.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

