Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

DUAVF opened at $1,248.00 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,178.01.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Analyst Recommendations for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.