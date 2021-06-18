Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $328.54 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Dash has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $328.54 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $151.91 or 0.00428195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.82 or 0.01079084 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,187,084 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

