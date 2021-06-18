Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

