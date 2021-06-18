Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.97.

DRI opened at $131.91 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

