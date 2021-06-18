Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.97.

DRI opened at $131.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.80. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,637,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

