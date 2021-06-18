DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.72 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00007684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $95.56 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00134113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00180596 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00881131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,396.53 or 1.00141320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,466,076 coins and its circulating supply is 35,186,596 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

