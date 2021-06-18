Daniel L. Alkon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Stock

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) insider Daniel L. Alkon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNPX stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.