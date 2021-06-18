Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,670 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of AWK opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

