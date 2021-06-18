Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.59.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

