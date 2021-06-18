Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $110.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

