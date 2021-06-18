Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $141.00 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.47.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

