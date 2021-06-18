Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 1,522.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Cigna by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $236.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

