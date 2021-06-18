Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $269.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

