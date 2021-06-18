Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 7,647 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $505.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.46. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.50 and a fifty-two week high of $506.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

