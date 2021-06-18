Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $28.70. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 10,129 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -15.66.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

