D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 384 ($5.02) on Tuesday. D4t4 Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 384 ($5.02). The firm has a market cap of £154.47 million and a PE ratio of 55.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.69.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

