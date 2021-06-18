D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $86,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. 214,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,678. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.