Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $652.18 or 0.01834190 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $8.32 million and $787,483.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,753 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

