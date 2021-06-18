Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CUTR opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.99 million, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

