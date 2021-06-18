Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.79.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

