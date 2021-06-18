Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Culp has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CULP opened at $17.17 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $211.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

