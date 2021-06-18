CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.16. The company had a trading volume of 130,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,004. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78.

CSX shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of CSX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,123 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

