CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $964,400.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $241.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.