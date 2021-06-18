Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.61.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.64 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.58 and a 52 week high of C$18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.