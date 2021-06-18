Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

