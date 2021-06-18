Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $99.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

CROX stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

